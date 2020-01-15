Tyler Lee might name their new head football coach on Friday at special meeting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Lee could be ready to announce their new head football coach this Friday after a special meeting for the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees was announced on Tuesday.

It is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Friday at the Jim Plyler Instructional Complex.

Agenda for the Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees.

In the agenda for the meeting, the board will meet in executive session about the open position and then “consider board approval of hiring… Robert E. Lee High School Head Football Coach/Athletic Coordinator.”

BREAKING: Tyler Lee head football coach Kurt Traylor has resigned to take a position with his brother at UTSA. https://t.co/r7czs115UM — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) December 17, 2019

Former head coach Kurt Traylor resigned his position back in December to take a job on his brother Jeff Traylor’s staff at UTSA. Jeff was named the Roadrunners head coach back in December after spending a number of years as an assistant at multiple Power 5 schools, including the University of Texas and Arkansas.

Kurt Traylor led the Red Raiders for three years and took them to the playoffs this year for the first time since 2014. After the announcement, he wrote: