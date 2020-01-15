Tyler Lee might name their new head football coach on Friday at special meeting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Lee could be ready to announce their new head football coach this Friday after a special meeting for the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees was announced on Tuesday.
It is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Friday at the Jim Plyler Instructional Complex.
In the agenda for the meeting, the board will meet in executive session about the open position and then “consider board approval of hiring… Robert E. Lee High School Head Football Coach/Athletic Coordinator.”
Former head coach Kurt Traylor resigned his position back in December to take a job on his brother Jeff Traylor’s staff at UTSA. Jeff was named the Roadrunners head coach back in December after spending a number of years as an assistant at multiple Power 5 schools, including the University of Texas and Arkansas.
Kurt Traylor led the Red Raiders for three years and took them to the playoffs this year for the first time since 2014. After the announcement, he wrote:
“I would like to start off by saying thank you to all of the Tyler ISD administration and teachers for your support of our players and coaches the last 3 years,” Coach Traylor said. “Second, I would like to thank all of the football players that believed in me and made this job the best 3 years of my life. Thank you so much!”Kurt Traylor