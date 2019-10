TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Lee Red Raiders lost their second straight district game on Friday, losing 35-32 to Rockwall.

Their last two losses have come by a combined seven points.

Friday’s loss drops the Red Raiders to 2-2 in district play, and 5-3 overall on the season. But Kurt Traylor’s team stays in fourth place (which signifies the final playoff spot) in the league standings, one game ahead of Mesquite Horn.

Lee travels to Longview next Friday.

Watch the video to see the highlights.