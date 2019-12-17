Tyler Lee head coach Kurt Traylor resigns to take position with brother at UTSA

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Lee head football coach Kurt Traylor has resigned his position to take a job with his brother, and former Gilmer head coach, Jeff Traylor at UTSA.

BREAKING: Former Gilmer coaching legend Jeff Traylor will become the next head coach for the UTSA Roadrunners. https://t.co/OwiiQDOCbu — KETK NEWS (@KETK) December 9, 2019

“It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing that Tyler Lee Head Football Coach, Kurt Traylor, will be leaving Tyler ISD to take a position with UTSA Football, where Coach Traylor’s brother has recently been named the head coach of the Roadrunner football program. We appreciate all of Coach Traylor’s contributions to the Tyler Lee football program and the accomplishments of this season which include the school’s first playoff appearance since 2014 and numerous All-District player awards.” Greg Priest, Tyler ISD Athletic Director

Kurt Traylor led the Red Raiders for three seasons and they made their first playoff appearance since 2014 this year.

“I would like to start off by saying thank you to all of the Tyler ISD administration and teachers for your support of our players and coaches the last 3 years,” Coach Traylor said. “Second, I would like to thank all of the football players that believed in me and made this job the best 3 years of my life. Thank you so much!”