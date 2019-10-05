Tyler Lee goes 2-0 in district play with win over North Mesquite

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Robert E. Lee Red Raiders haven’t been 2-0 in district play since before they won their lone state championship in 2004.

With a 35-17 victory over North Mesquite Friday, Lee is just that, 2-0 in District 11-6A.

Coach Kurt Traylor’s bunch jumped out in front early, and never really looked back. The Red Raiders led 21-3 at the half.

Taking a major step towards ending its playoff drought that dates back to 2014, Lee goes into its bye week.

The 5-1 Red Raiders will return to the field on Friday Oct. 18 when they travel to Mesquite.

Watch the video to see our Friday Football Fever recap.