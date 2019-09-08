Tyler Lee dominates Rose City Rivalry, beats John Tyler 34-7

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The 64th meeting between Robert E. Lee and John Tyler was tour-de-force performance out of the gate by the Red Raiders.

On the first drive of the game, Lee’s Jamarion Miller, broke loose for a 58-yard touchdown run, and they never looked back.

The Red Raiders finished off the Lions in dominant fashion, repaying their loss from a year ago, with a blowout of their own, beat J.T. 34-7.

Lee now gets ready to take on Nacogdoches in Tyler on Saturday night, while John Tyler prepares to host the defending state champion Longview Lobos on Thursday.