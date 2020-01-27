Tyler Lee could name new head football coach on Thursday during special meeting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees has scheduled a meeting for Thursday, January 30 to potentially recommend a new head football coach.

The special session is set for 2 p.m. at the Jim Plyler Instructional Complex. The board will meet in executive session before considering a potential hire in open session.

This is the not first special session that the school district has tried to schedule to potentially announce a new football coach.

Back on January 15, TISD announced a special meeting of the Board of Trustees to potentially name a new coach. That meeting ended up being canceled just days later.

BREAKING: Tyler Lee head football coach Kurt Traylor has resigned to take a position with his brother at UTSA. https://t.co/r7czs115UM — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) December 17, 2019

Former head coach Kurt Traylor resigned his position back in December to take a job on his brother Jeff Traylor’s staff at UTSA. Jeff was named the Roadrunners head coach back in December after spending a number of years as an assistant at multiple Power 5 schools, including the University of Texas and Arkansas.

Kurt Traylor led the Red Raiders for three years and took them to the playoffs this year for the first time since 2014. After the announcement, he wrote: