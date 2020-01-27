Tyler Lee could name new head football coach on Thursday during special meeting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees has scheduled a meeting for Thursday, January 30 to potentially recommend a new head football coach.
The special session is set for 2 p.m. at the Jim Plyler Instructional Complex. The board will meet in executive session before considering a potential hire in open session.
This is the not first special session that the school district has tried to schedule to potentially announce a new football coach.
Back on January 15, TISD announced a special meeting of the Board of Trustees to potentially name a new coach. That meeting ended up being canceled just days later.
Former head coach Kurt Traylor resigned his position back in December to take a job on his brother Jeff Traylor’s staff at UTSA. Jeff was named the Roadrunners head coach back in December after spending a number of years as an assistant at multiple Power 5 schools, including the University of Texas and Arkansas.
Kurt Traylor led the Red Raiders for three years and took them to the playoffs this year for the first time since 2014. After the announcement, he wrote:
“I would like to start off by saying thank you to all of the Tyler ISD administration and teachers for your support of our players and coaches the last 3 years,” Coach Traylor said. “Second, I would like to thank all of the football players that believed in me and made this job the best 3 years of my life. Thank you so much!”Kurt Traylor