TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Satruday morning, Clyde-Perkins Stadium in Tyler hosted a six-man showdown between two #1 ranked teams, who just so happened to both be based in the Rose City.

King’s Academy took on rival Tyler HEAT, and early on it was all Knights, who built a 19-0 lead in the 2nd quarter.

But the HEAT came roaring back, and winning the game 30-25.