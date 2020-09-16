Troup High School cancels football games due to COVID-19 outbreak among student-athletes

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – Troup High School has become the latest victim to cancel sporting events due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

The school made the announcement Wednesday afternoon in a release that stated all football games scheduled for this week would not be played.

Troup ISD has made the decision to cancel all their football games this week due to positive COVID 19 cases with our student-athletes. While the decision was not made lightly, the goal is to lessen the spread of the virus to help ensure the safety of our students, staff, and the entire community.

Troup was scheduled to travel to Brownsboro on Friday. They are currently 1-2. After a Week 1 shutout of Alto, they have dropped their last two games to Carlisle and Bullard.

Their next game is currently set to be on the road against West Rusk on September 25.

Several East Texas football teams saw their games canceled last week due to outbreaks of COVID-19. Earlier this month, Diboll ISD saw all athletics canceled for a week after cases surged following a party attended by many student-athletes.

Troup Head Football Coach John Eastman sent the following statement to KETK in a text: