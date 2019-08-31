1  of  2
Texas Online Overtime: Week 1

Friday Football Fever

by: Clint Brakebill and Zach Martin

AMARILLO, Texas (Nexstar) — Week one of the Texas high school football season is finally here, which means Texas Online Overtime is here too.

In week one, we have a couple of state champions from a year ago in action, including the Mason Punchers.

Longview, the team Clint Brakebill and ZachMartin actually saw in-person last year, is starting their season on the road, looking to defend their 6A state title.

Those teams and more on Texas Online Overtime.

