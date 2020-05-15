Tenaha hires Jeremy Jenkins to lead football program, fourth head coach in four years

TENAHA, Texas (KETK) – The Tenaha Tigers once again have a new head football coach as Jeremy Jenkins returns to Shelby County after one very successful season at Mt. Enterprise.

Jenkins made the announcement on Facebook Thursday night that has accepted the position of head coach as well as Athletic Director.

He was an assistant for the Tigers back in 2018 before making the jump to Mt. Enterprise where he is coming off a very successful 2019 campaign. He led the the Wildcats to a 10-2 record and a second-round playoff appearence.

Jenkins said that he will always cherish his time at Mt. Enterprise and that it will always hold a special place for him.

Now he takes over tradition-rich Tenaha, a program that was just 5-5 last year and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2005.