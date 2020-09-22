Tatum ISD has first football practice in two weeks since team was quarantined

TATUM, Tyler (KETK) – High school football has been back for a month. But the spread of COVID-19 has forced many East Texas school districts to postpone or cancel games and practices.

The Tatum Eagles haven’t practiced or had games for the past two weeks. During that time off, players and coaches stayed in touch through Zoom. And the team stayed in shape by working out individually.

They were undefeated in their first two games before having to stop play. Henderson, Pittsburg, and Troup ISD also all had to postpone games because of the virus.

Other schools like Apple Springs had to cancel their season altogether.

Not playing games affects players, coaches, and fans.

“I’ve been going to Tatum football games since 1965, haven’t missed a game,” says superfan Robin Palmer. “This is the first year that I missed a Friday night game, due to this COVID.”

Palmer says the community needs to follow the rules so that the people on the field can be safe. And so everyone can get back to enjoying football.

Tatum has an away game this Friday at Gladewater starting at 7:30pm.