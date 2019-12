NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The unbeaten San Augustine Wolves got one step closer to a state title with a solid 48-28 win over the Groveton Indians.

The Wolves beat the Indians 66-39 earlier in the season, and Groveton came out swinging, looking for revenge. But the Wolves proved too much, as they have for every other team they’ve faced this season, and walked away with another victory.

They’ll play Refugio next week in the state semifinals.

Watch the video for game highlights.