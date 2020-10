(KETK) — The varsity football game between Spring Hill and Liberty-Eylau has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases at Spring Hill, according to Liberty-Eylau.

The game was scheduled to kickoff at Harris Stadium in Texarkana Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

No word yet on if this game will be resceduled.

The Thursday freshmen and junior varsity games have also been canceled.