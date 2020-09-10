Spring Hill to host Nevada Community Friday after original game canceled

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Spring Hill High School in Longview will be hosting Nevada Community Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The game was confirmed Thursday morning by head coach and Athletic Director Weston Griffis.

Spring Hill was originally slated to play White Oak. However, White Oak decided to cancel due to having just started practice after shutting down activities for two weeks due to a surge in coroanvirus cases.

They will enter Friday’s game 0-2 after losses to Sabine and Gladewater. Nevada Community is also searching for their first win after suffering two big defeats to Pottsboro and Brock.

Several high schools across East Texas have canceled football games for Week 3 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Tatum has halted its football program for the next two weeks due to a surge in cases and will not resume practice until September 21.

Hughes Springs ISD shared on Facebook that they were canceling all of their football games this week.

Henderson announced earlier this week that their game against Kaufman would not be played due to 14 new cases in Henderson ISD that were revealed this week.