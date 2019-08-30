Season under way: Lindale thumps Kaufman, Jefferson mauls Pittsburg, Gorman falls to Dallas Covenant

The 2019 high school football season kicked off Thursday across the State of Texas.

Playing at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler as renovations are finished up at their stadium, the Lindale Eagles struck quickly against Kaufman.

Senior quarterback Brayson Campbell hit senior wide out Conner Boyette on a quick slant who then made a dazzling run after the catch for a 55-yard touchdown.

Forcing five turnovers, the Eagles would pull away for a very convincing 45-10 victory over the Lions.

The Jefferson Bulldogs flexed their muscle, or shall we say their speed.

Jefferson ran wild beating the Pittsburg Pirates 49-7. Their onslaught included at 95-yard touchdown run by electric senior running back Dee Black.

Bishop Gorman got the annual Tyler Football Classic under way, but fell to Dallas Covenant 46-12.

The 3-day, 3-game event is being held at Grace Community School’s Clyde-Perkins Stadium in Tyler.

Friday, the host Grace Cougars will play Canton at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, All Saints will face Fort Worth Southwest Christian, also at 7:00 p.m.

Watch the video to see the highlights.