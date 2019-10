TATUM, Texas (KETK) – The Sabine Cardinals continue to make some pretty serious noise.

The Cards were dominant early then held off the Tatum Eagles for a 52-41 district opening victory Friday to stay undefeated on the season.

Sabine now 5-0 on the year, and 1-0 in District 8-3A Division 1.

Tatum falls to 2-4 on the season, and 1-1 in league action.

Watch the video to see the highlights.