TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It was a historic meeting between two old rivals, with brand new names.

Friday night’s showdown between the Red Raiders and Lions was the first meeting on the grid-iron, with the two now named Tyler Legacy and Tyler High.

The Lions had the lead in a defensive effort, 14-6 at halftime, but Legacy was able to pull away in the 2nd half, to claim city bragging rights, 40-28.