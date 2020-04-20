Report: Texas State 7on7 expected to cancel the 2020 tournament

Multiple East Texas football coaches have confirmed the Dallas Morning News report with KETK, the Texas State 7on7 Tournament will not take place this summer due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



This comes just days after the University Interscholastic League canceled all spring sports and activities for the rest of 2020.



Texas State 7on7 is not affiliated with the UIL and runs from April until late June when the state tournament is held in College Station.

The sport is non-contact football and helps keep skill players sharp for the upcoming fall season.

No high school coaches can be involved with these teams.



The Dallas Morning News reports the organization is expected to make an official statement on Monday.