Private School Round Up: Tyler HEAT shuts out ETCA, Grace, All Saints pick up road wins

Home Education Athletics of Tyler better known as Tyler HEAT picked up its first win of the 2019 season by shutting out East Texas Christian Academy 45-0 Friday afternoon in six-man action.

Tyler HEAT improves to 1-1 on the season, while ETCA is now 0-2.

The Trinity School of Texas in Longview hammerd Chester 70-25 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

In TAPPS 11-man contests, the Grace Cougars got a big win on the road 70-38 over Redwater. Grace improves to 2-0 on the season.

All Saints went to Hawkins and came away with a 38-28 victory to even their record at 1-1.

Brook Hill fell at Plano John Paul II 42-10. They drop to 1-1 in the 2019 campaign.

Watch the video to see our Private School Roundup.