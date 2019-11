WYLIE, Texas (KETK) – A close game ended a fantastic 2019 campaign for Malakoff as they fell to Pottsboro 38-31.

The Tigers season ends at 11-2.

The Cardinals will continue in the playoffs and play the Gladewater Bears in the fourth round next Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Gerald Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs.

Watch the video for the game highlights.