Pleasant Grove soars to 3rd straight district title with win over Spring Hill

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Pleasant Grove Hawks flew to their third straight district title with their decisive 65-21 win over Spring Hill.
The win marks the Hawks’ 6th consecutive win over the Panthers.
watch the game highlights in the video.
