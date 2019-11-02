Pleasant Grove soars to 3rd straight district title with win over Spring Hill

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Pleasant Grove Hawks flew to their third straight district title with their decisive 65-21 win over Spring Hill.

The win marks the Hawks’ 6th consecutive win over the Panthers.

watch the game highlights in the video.

