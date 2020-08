NASHVILLE, Arkansas (KETK) – The Pleasant Grove Hawks flexed some Texas muscle in the Natural State Friday.

Reigning 4A Division 2 state champion PG jumped out to a 27-0 lead on the Nashville (AR) Scrappers in route to a 47-7 halftime lead.

The Hawks let off the gas a little in the second half but still ended up with a dominant 55-14 triumph over the Scrappers.

Watch the video to see the highlights.