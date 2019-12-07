Pleasant Grove Hawks soar past Gilmer onto state semis

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For the fifth consecutive time, the Pleasant Grove Hawks take down the Gilmer Buckeyes.

Something PG head coach Josh Gibson does not take for granted as he was emotional afterwards because of the tremendous respect that they have for Gilmer’s program and their legacy.

Nonetheless, with a 55-21 triumph over the Bucs, the bunch out of Texarkana is headed back to the state semis for the third straight year.

After a scoreless first quarter, both teams exploded for 42 points in the second 12 minutes.

But it was the Hawks who seized the advantage, taking a 28-14 lead into the half.

Pleasant Grove will face undefeated Midland Greenwood in the 4A Division 2 semifinals next Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the Ford Center in Frisco.

Watch the video to see Garrett Sanders’ coverage from Lobo Stadium in Longview, including highlights and reaction from Gibson.