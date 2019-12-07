Paul Pewitt squeaks past Daingerfield in close, high-scoring game

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Paul Pewitt put an end to Daingerfield’s playoff season in a high-scoring and close game in Sam Parker Field in Mt. Pleasant.

The Tigers won the first meeting between these two teams earlier in the season, 42-38, and were coming off their huge upset of Newton last week. But the Brahmas did what the Eagles couldn’t, scoring through the air and on the ground, and pulling out a two-point win over Daingerfield.

They’ll play East Bernard in the semifinals next week.

