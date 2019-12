WACO, Texas (KETK) – Two Brahma teams fought it out in Waco ISD Stadium in Waco, and the Paul Pewitt Brahmas came away with a 24-18 win.

In a hard-fought battle, Paul Pewitt had to come back from an 18-8 deficit, but hung tough and fought East Bernard, managing to pull out a 6-point win.

They’ll play Gunter next week for the state championship. It’ll be the Brahmas’ first appearance at that level since 2005.

Watch the video for game highlights.