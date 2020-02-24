Paul Pewitt head coach Tristin Abron to be named Mexia coach after state championship appearance

MEXIA, Texas (KETK) – Just two months after leading the Paul Pewitt Brahmas to a state championship game appearance, head coach Triston Abron is set to be named the new leader for the Mexia Blackcats.
The Brahmas are coming off a 14-2 season in Abron’s second season as their head coach. Pewitt appeared in their first state title game in nearly fifteen years.
They came just short of winning their first championship since 1998, but gell to Gunter 43-22.
Abron will still need to be officially voted on by the Mexia ISD school board, but it is expected to pass.