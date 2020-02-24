Paul Pewitt head coach Tristin Abron to be named Mexia coach after state championship appearance

MEXIA, Texas (KETK) – Just two months after leading the Paul Pewitt Brahmas to a state championship game appearance, head coach Triston Abron is set to be named the new leader for the Mexia Blackcats.

Pending Board Approval, Mexia ISD will name Coach Tristion Abron as the next AD/HC of Mexia. Coach Abron comes from Paul Pewitt High School where he led the Brahmas to a 14-2 record and A State Championship game appearance in 2019. Per: @Matt_Stepp817 pic.twitter.com/lXOSWXIenN — Mexia Blackcats (@Mexia_Athletics) February 24, 2020

Coach Abron was the 2019 @dctf Coach of the Year and now heads to Mexia to lead a solid Blackcats program #txhsfb https://t.co/lwST3glyHC — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) February 24, 2020

The Brahmas are coming off a 14-2 season in Abron’s second season as their head coach. Pewitt appeared in their first state title game in nearly fifteen years.

They came just short of winning their first championship since 1998, but gell to Gunter 43-22.

Abron will still need to be officially voted on by the Mexia ISD school board, but it is expected to pass.