Paul Pewitt falls to Gunter, comes up short of first title since 1998

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – The Paul Pewitt Brahmas had all the momentum going into the locker room of their Class 3A Division 2 state championship game against Gunter Thursday.

After trailing 14-0 early, and then 22-8, the Brahmas had come back to tie it at 22 thanks to some entertaining and electric play.

But the Tigers retook control of the game as they scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the second half, utilizing their strong, physical running game. Gunter pulled away for a 43-22 victory over Pewitt.

For the 15-1 Tigers it’s their second state championship in four years.

The Brahmas, under second-year coach Triston Abron, finished a fantastic 2019 campaign at 14-2.

Pewitt was playing in its first state title game since 2005, and looking to win their first crown since 1998.

Watch the video to see the highlights, and to hear Abron’s reaction.