Overton ISD game against Big Sandy ISD has been cancelled

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – Overton ISD announced on Facebook that they will not be playing against Big Sandy ISD this week.

The Overton Mustangs were scheduled to play the Big Sandy Wildcats on Friday September 18.

Overton ISD wrote that officials from Big Sandy ISD told them they had to suspend their football program due to COVID-19 quarantines.

Anyone can get a refund if they bought a ticket. They can stop by the administration building and return their ticket.

At this time, the middle school game scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. at Chester Roy Stadium is still going to be played.