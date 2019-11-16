Mt. Enterprise extends undefeated streak with 44-0 blowout of Era

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – The Mt. Enterprise Wildcats extended their undefeated streak with a big 44-0 blowout of the Era Hornets.

The Wildcats will play Dawson next week in the area playoff round.

Watch the video for all the game highlights.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories