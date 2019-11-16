Mt. Enterprise extends undefeated streak with 44-0 blowout of Era

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – The Mt. Enterprise Wildcats extended their undefeated streak with a big 44-0 blowout of the Era Hornets.
The Wildcats will play Dawson next week in the area playoff round.
Watch the video for all the game highlights.
