Mount Pleasant hangs on to beat Jacksonville, Nacogdoches rolls over Hallsville

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Mount Pleasant Tigers traveled to Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl and came away with a victory over the Indians, 33-27.
Nacogdoches Dragons rolled over Hallsville in a convincing home victory, beating the Bibcats 43-6.
