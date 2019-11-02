Mount Pleasant hangs on to beat Jacksonville, Nacogdoches rolls over Hallsville

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Mount Pleasant Tigers traveled to Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl and came away with a victory over the Indians, 33-27.

Nacogdoches Dragons rolled over Hallsville in a convincing home victory, beating the Bibcats 43-6.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories

Community Calendar