Mount Enterprise’s special season ends in Round 2 loss to Dawson

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – It was their first winning season since 2012.

But for the Mount Enterprise Wildcats, this special campaign came to an abrupt end Thursday in the Class 2A Division 2 Area round playoffs.

The Cats fell 34-22 to Dawson, which advances to the region 3 semifinals. The Bulldogs will take on the winner between Lovelady and Muenster.

Mount Enterprise quarterback Kendre Miller, the leading rusher in East Texas had 191 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, as he finished with more than 2,800 yards for the year.

The Wildcats wrap up 2019 at 10-2.

Watch the video to see the highlights.