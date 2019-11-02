Mount Enterprise stays unbeaten, secures share of district crown

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) – The dream season continues for the Mount Enterprise Wildcats.

Coach Jeremy Jenkins squad squeezed out a 38-36 over Detroit Friday to remain undefeated on the season.

The Wildcats are now 9-0 overall, and 4-0 in district 10-2A Division 2.

Mount Entersprise is assured of at least a share of the league crown.

The Wildcats got another big performance from the state’s leading rusher Kendre Miller, who now has more than 2,300 yards rushing on the season.

Watch the video to see the highlights.