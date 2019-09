MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Mavericks picked up their first win of the season in a 49-35 win over Lindale.

It was an emotional night to say the least for the Mavericks and their fans. They honored their late teammate Hayden Blalock after he was killed in a car crash back on September 18.

Marshall is now 1-3 on the year while Lindale falls to 2-2 after the first week of district play.