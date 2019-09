MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – Malakoff just can’t seem to get past Grandview. In a rematch of the 2018 3A-DI state championship, the Tigers lost a nail-biter 14-13 at home.

In their last 20 games, Malakoff is 16-4. However, three of those losses are to Grandview.

The Tigers will head to Spring Hill next Friday for their final non-district game.