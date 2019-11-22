Malakoff knocks out Jefferson for 2nd straight year

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – For the second consecutive year Malakoff and Jefferson got together and put on display their athleticism, and offensive firepower.

Thursday, the Malakoff Tigers managed to get just a few more defensive stops.

So for the second year in a row, Malakoff marches on, and the Bulldogs season comes to an end.

The Tigers outlasted the Bulldogs 53-41, to make it back to back area round victories over Jefferson.

Malakoff, now 11-1 on the season, advances to the Class 3A Division 1 Region 2 semifinals. They will await the winner between Sabine and Pottsboro.

Watch the video to see the highlights.