NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Panthers steamrolled through the Nacogdoches Dragons Friday night as they quickly shook off the heartbreaking loss last week to Longview.

The Panthers made easy work on the road, winning 44-0 as they even their record at 1-1.

The Dragons drop to 0-2 on the season.

Watch the video to see the highlights.