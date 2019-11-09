Lufkin beats Waller, Panthers undefeated in district play

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Panthers went undefeated in district play with a 42-14 win over the Waller Bulldogs.
The Panthers have now put together back-to-back undefeated district campaigns.
Watch the video for game highlights.
