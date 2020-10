LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The last time Longview and West Brook met on the football was back in 2018, and when the game was over, the Lobos left AT&T Stadium as state champions.

On Thursday night, these two went at it again, but this time in non-district action at Abe Martin Field in Lufkin.

It was was tight for most of the contest, but Longview pulled away in the 4th quarter, and beat the Bruins 51-28.