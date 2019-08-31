Longview wins another classic over rival Lufkin 24-21

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Defending state champion Longview refused to get knocked off its perch.

The Lobos defeated rival Lufkin 24-21 in a back and forth affair that turned out to be another #bEASTtexas instant classic between the two powerhouse programs.

Trailing 21-17 in the fourth quarter, Longview went back in front with 6:36 left in the contest as Lobos quarterback and Texas A&M commit Haynes King scored from six yards out.

Longview has now won four games in a row over Lufkin. The Panthers last win in the 83-game series came in 2016.

