Longview wins 16th in a row over rival Tyler Legacy

Friday Football Fever

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders hung tough with No. 7 ranked Longview in the first half Friday.

They even had a chance to take a one-point lead at halftime.

But a missed field goal allowed the Lobos to remain in charge 16-14.

Coming out of the locker room, Longview outscored Legacy 21-0, and went to win 37-14.

The Lobos improve to 2-1 on the season, while the Red Raiders fall to 2-1.

The win marked the 16th straight for Longview over their rival from the Rose City dating back to 2003.

