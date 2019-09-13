Longview shuts out rival John Tyler 42-0 for 19th straight win

In front of a national television audience, the Longview Lobos held a highly athletically skilled team scoreless for the second straight week.

The defending Class 6A Division 2 state champions defeated old East Texas rival John Tyler 42-0 Thursday.

Longview senior quarterback Haynes King, a Texas A&M commit didn’t have his best game throwing three interceptions. But was picked up by a solid performance from running back Kaden Meredith who had 99 yards on 15 carries, and scored two touchdowns.

The Lobos defense flexed its muscle keeping John Tyler to 77 total yards, and forcing a turnover. The Lions had not been shut out since 2007.

Longview racks up its 19th consecutive victory, improving to 3-0 on the season.

JT falls to 0-3.

Watch the video to see the highlights and to hear from Lobos coach John King.