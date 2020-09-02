Longview Lobos release 2020 ticket purchase procedures

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD announced their protocols to purchase football tickets for the upcoming season. All tickets can be purchased only during the current game week.

Due to the coronavirus, football seasons for 5A and 6A programs were delayed until the end of September.

The Lobos open the season in style at AT&T Stadium in Arlington against Temple on September 25. Their first home game will have to wait until October 9 when they face Tyler Legacy.

Performer Tickets

Football, Band, Cheer, ROTC, Viewettes performers for that week will receive two tickets per

performer. Coaches and sponsors will submit lists on Mondays for that week’s performers. If the

student-performer is not on the list submitted to Athletics on Monday morning, they will not be

on the list to purchase tickets.

Tickets for performers will be available Mondays and Tuesdays during both lunches at the Lobo

Coliseum ticket office. Credit Cards and cash will be the only methods of payment accepted.

Tickets will be $8 home side and $6 visitor side. Students will need to have a valid LHS ID in

order to purchase tickets. The cutoff time to purchase performer tickets will be Tuesday at 1:30

p.m.

Remote Learners who are performers will be able to purchase two tickets per person. Remote

Learners who are performers will be able to purchase tickets on Monday and Tuesday at the

Athletic Office. Monday tickets sales (for remote learners who are performers) will be from 8

a.m. – 4 p.m. and Tuesday ticket sales will be 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Credit Cards will be the only

method of payment accepted. Students will need to have a valid LHS ID in order to purchase

tickets.

Student Tickets

There will be 200 tickets available on a first come, first serve basis. Seniors will be able to purchase one ticket per person.

Tickets for seniors will be made available Tuesdays during both lunches at the Lobo Coliseum ticket office. These can only be bought with credit cards or cash.

Tickets for all other students will be made available on Wednesdays during both lunches. Tickets for all students will be $4. Students need a valid LHS ID to purchase any tickets.

Public Tickets

The public will be able to start purchasing tickets on Wednesdays at the Athletic Office. Tickets

will be available from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 8 a.m. – noon on Friday.

Credit Cards will be the only method of payment accepted. Tickets will be $8 home side and $6

visitor side.

Hill Tickets

If available, tickets will be sold for Lobo Hill. All purchases made at the gate will be credit card

only. Lobo Hill tickets are $6/$4 pre-sale. All tickets will be $8 at the gate.

At-Gate Tickets

If they are available, tickets will be sold at the gate. All purchases made at the gate will be credit

card only. The cost of tickets (home, visitor, and Lobo Hill) will be $8.

Here is a breakdown of what the current seating capacity will be with the stadium filled to 50%, per UIL guidelines:

Home Side: 1200 tickets

LHS Students: 200 tickets

General Admission: 400 tickets

Visiting Team: 800 tickets

Lobo Hill: 300 tickets

LHS Band & Viewettes: 1126 seats

FAQ

Will LISD Athletics accommodate all students performing or limit tickets to performing seniors only?

All performing students at the varsity contest will have the opportunity to purchase two tickets each.

How many tickets will be available for the public?

That will depend on how many performers, LHS Senior, and student tickets are sold. Those groups will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on Monday and Tuesday of each game week. The remaining tickets (minimum of 1,000) will be available for purchase on Wednesday of each game week to the general public.

Will LISD Athletics offer home side or visitor side tickets?

Tickets will be available on the home and visitor side. They will be $8 for home side, $6 for visitor side, Lobo Hill tickets are $6/$4 pre-sale. All tickets will be $8 at the gate.

Will we be able to pre-purchase tickets for away games?

Yes, all away game tickets will need to be purchased on the BEFORE you get to the game during Athletic Office hours. There will be no visitor tickets sold at Away Game locations.

What safety precautions will be taken at Lobo Stadium?

Mask and/or face shields must be worn over the nose and mouth at all times while in the stadium. Every other row in the stadium will be empty to allow for social distancing. There will be no re-entry into the stadium once you exit. Depending on the type of ticket you have (home, visitor or Lobo Hill), you will be required to enter and exit the stadium at certain gates.

If I cannot get a ticket or attend the game, where can I stream it?

You will be able to stream the game from lisd.org/LoboVideo. This will take you to the district YouTube page where you will be able to stream the game.

Will the clear bag policy still be in effect?

Yes, Lobo Stadium is a clear bag stadium. All LISD Athletic events have a clear bag policy. For more information on the stadium’s policy: https://w3.lisd.org/athletics/