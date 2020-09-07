Longview begins Labor Day practice looking for the next Lobo QB

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – After a month-long delay, football practice can officially begin in Lobo Land.

“Very excited, been watching all these 3A teams play,” said wide receiver Jalen Hale. “Can’t wait to get on the field.”

“It’s amazing, I’m ready to practice, get better, play for each other,” said left guard Tavion Sterling.

“It is the craziest time we’ve ever been through, but hats off to our kids and our coaches, our district administration for making sure we’re taking care of the kids first and safety is at the forefront,” said head coach John King.

As King and his staff wade through these ever-changing COVID-19 waters, they are also looking to find out who will lead their team at quarterback, having to replace Haynes King, who led the Lobos to a state championship his junior season and is now playing for Texas A&M.

“After coaching my son at quarterback for the last three years I had to check myself and go back to coaching people like they’re not my son, said King. “I could be a little harder on him because he lived with me, but these kids, they’re getting it, they went through a little bit of shell shock at first, but they were a lot more comfortable today and just proud of the progress they made.”

So as the Q.B. search continues, King says, the returning varsity starters have to have more of a leadership role, with the limited number of practices this season.

“Our kids have been exposed to a lot in that terms, and no it’s just going to be a matter of putting on the pads and physical portion of it carrying over,” said King.

As Longview looks to continue the legacy of excellence, while also playing football in unforeseen conditions, coach King summed up this labor day practice, the only way he can.

“Typical Lobo Monday, baby.”