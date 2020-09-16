Linden-Kildare cancels varsity football games for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

LINDEN, Texas (KETK) – Linden-Kildare Consolidated School District is canceling its varsity football games for this and next Friday due to COVID-19.

The Tigers were set to play at Simms James Bowie on this Friday Sept. 18, and host to Hawkins on Sept. 25.

Junior high games will be played as scheduled.

Superintendent Keri Winters said the cancellations are not due to a high number of cases, but to “mandatory close quarantine requirements” due to “close contact” from a recent case.

Should the Tigers be able to makeup the two canceled games, Winters said, those dates will be announced.

“We are doing everything we can to help decrease the spread of COVID-19,” Winters posted on Facebook. “Thank you for your support and understanding!!!”