KAUFMAN, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale Eagles held the Kaufman Lions at bay Friday, and managed to fend a late home team rally for a 32-27 season opening victory.

Lindale, which is favored to win the vaunted “District of Doom” will be on the road again next week when they visit the Midlothian Heritage Jaguars.

Watch the video to see the highlights.