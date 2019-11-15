Kilgore falls to Crandall 14-0 in round 1

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Crandall’s defense came to play Thursday.

The Pirates held the K-Dogs scoreless and came away with a 14-0 victory in a Class 4A Division 1 Bi-District round playoff matchup at Bruce Field.

Kilgore which had reached the postseason for the ninth consecutive year, sees its 2019 campaign come to an end at 5-6.

Crandall, now 9-2 on the season, awaits the winner between Stafford and Little Cypress-Mauriceville for an area round contest next Friday at Nacogodoches high school.

