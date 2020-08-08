Kilgore enters season of high expectations, with a balanced attack on offense

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — It was a sight coach Mike Wood and his staff weren’t sure they’d get to see this year, but football practice for the bulldogs was able to start on time.

“It’s something that we can’t control, and we’ve tried to control everything that we can and do things right this summer and we’re proud to get back out here and play this game,” said Wood. “Our kids, we’ve missed them especially in the spring but we had a good summer and we’re just fortunate to be out here and hopefully this thing will keep going.”

Kilgore has quite a few bright spots here in 2020, and they start behind center with senior quarterback Dalton McElyea, who helped open up this normally ground and pound program last season.

“We put in all this hard work all summer and just hopefully it pays off and we can go out there and get wins,” said McElyea.

“We were a more balanced offense last year and that’s one of our focuses in this offseason, I think we’ve got some really good skill guys that we can get the ball to,” said Wood. “Dalton has had a great summer and I think he matured a little bit you know it’s going to be an aspect of our game that hopefully improves.”

But don’t expect the Dogs to abandon their bread and butter in the ground game, and this season, the majority of the carries will be going to senior back, Trayveon Epps.

“We put a lot of work in this summer, a lot of guys showed up and everything, I think we got it,” said Epps.

“Makes my job a lot easier, knowing I’ve got him back there, and win football games,” said McElyea.

“Tray has been a solid runner for us, and now it’s his senior year and he’s the guy we feel good about putting the ball in his hands and the things he can do with it,” said Wood.

So that’s the message in Kilgore, control what you can control, and in a year filled with uncertainty, this pack of Dogs doesn’t plan on taking any opportunity to get the field, for granted.

“We got a chance to do it, and we’re going to do it right, and make sure we give these seniors an opportunity and this football team to play this great game,” said Wood.

Kilgore opens the season against their old rivals from Carthage on Friday, August 28th, at R.E. Saint John Stadium.