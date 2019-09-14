Kilgore defeats Pine Tree in epic 3OT instant classic

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – In what could be the game of the year for East Texas, Kilgore escaped their home arena with a 64-62 triple-overtime win over Pine Tree Friday.

Both sides were forced to come back from deficits in their own ways. Kilgore scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 28-14 break at the half.

With just 49 seconds remaining, Pine Tree pulled ahead 49-42. However, Kilgore did not go away, tying the game with just nine seconds on the clock.

Both teams scored in the first OT while neither scored in the second.

In the third period, teams are required to go for two-point conversions after touchdowns. Kilgore was able to punch it in and win a thrilling matchup.

Kilgore’s DaVondrick Crowe’s jumpball touchdown grab late in the second quarter was the Friday Football Fever Play of the Night. It ended up being the difference in a close ball game.

Kilgore remains undefeated at 3-0 while Pine Tree drops to 1-2.