KC Chiefs fans, artists express love for team ahead of home opener

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB/NBC) – Kansas City Chiefs fans and artists are expressing their love for the team ahead of the home opener.

Reminders of the reigning Super Bowl champs are back at Union Station, where the team celebrated with Chiefs Kingdom seven months ago.

On the eve of their home opener, those fans can’t wait.

“It’s getting to be too cold to go out on the boat,” said Sean Kelley. “And if I couldn’t watch football Chiefs on Sunday or Thursdays, I’d go crazy.”

The Kelley family came from out of town to snap a photo with an All-Star.

Taking these photos is now a tradition for the Dakan family, who are season tickets holders.

“There’s some uncertainty whether we’re gonna be able to make each game,” said Glen Dakan, “but the idea of football being back in the fall and everything seems a little bit more normal with the Chiefs getting ready to play again.”

From pixels to paint, graffiti artists joining in on Chiefs fever, invited to do these at “Survive KC,” a laser tag business within Union Station.

“For me, half of them were poses that I picked,” said Anthony Oropeza, owner of AOArt.

The players are a source of inspiration for Oropeza.

“Hey, it’s been quite a ride,” said Oropeza. “It’s been one heck of a ride. Nobody knew how good Patrick was going to be and one of the first ones I think painted before Patrick became Patrick.”

He plans to do some painting in his new studio space before getting glued to the TV Thursday night.

“There’s just that movement of them going forward,” Oropeza said. “There’s also that you can just you can just feel the love and in their eyes a determination of where they want to go as a couple of football players.”

Both are key factors in propelling the hometown team to another winning season.