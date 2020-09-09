Kaufman ISD cancels Friday football game against Henderson ISD

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK)- Kaufman Independent School District administrators have chosen to cancel the football game scheduled for Friday night against the Henderson Independent School District team, according to Henderson ISD.

The varsity football game that had been scheduled to take place in Kaufman will no longer take place.

Henderson school officials were notified Wednesday afternoon of the cancellation.

“I was looking forward to our players getting another chance this Friday to test their skills against another quality team,” said Phil Castles, the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. “After two outings, our players are showing some real improvement. They are healthy and in great shape and I just don’t want them to lose that momentum.”

Castles said he is trying to put together an inter-squad scrimmage for Thursday or Friday to get his players some time on the field.